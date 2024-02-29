חיסול המחבל בתחנת דלק בעלי מצלמות אבטחה

Security footage captured the moments Aviad Gizbar, the owner of Hummus Eliyahu restaurant at the Eli gas station, reacted to the deadly shooting attack outside his establishment and ultimately eliminated the terrorist.

"I was on a break from battle in Khan Yunis and came here to my place at Humus Eliyahu," Gizbar said later, adding that "the same terrorists who are in Gaza are the same terrorists who are here. Everywhere they want to destroy us."

Gizbar emphasized, "We must stand up straight, stop being pushed around. It’s time to understand that we are here, and we are here to stay. Stop with the slacking attitude. We must stand up straight, continue the construction. Let's raise our heads high."

He recounted the moments of the attack, "I heard gunshots, I was inside the hummus restaurant. I immediately understood that it was an attack. I shot one bullet so that the terrorist would realize that I was here. I signaled to him, I saw that he saw me and started charging in my direction."

Two civilians were murdered in the attack, Yitzhak Zeiger, 57, and Uriya Hartum, 16.