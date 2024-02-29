(Duvi Honig and US Delegation Hosted By President Issac Herzog of Israel Feb 19 2024)

It is clear that Israel may be winning the physical war against terrorism, but it has undeniably lost the global PR war.

Israel’s efforts to uproot and destroy terrorist infrastructure, including underground tunnels and rocket factories, have been overshadowed by a skewed narrative that has painted Israel in a negative light. Despite the evident brutality and barbarism of the terrorist attacks, Israel has failed to effectively communicate its side of the story to the global community - or the world has shut its eyes and ears to the truth...

The Israeli Government and Many Israelis, who were attacked on October 7th are convinced the world sees the conflict in the same way that they live it, directly impacted by the constant threat of terrorism and violence on a daily basis. This is leading Israel to hold back a proper PR campaign to the world because they feel it’s obvious to all how Israel is the victim.

Sadly this is not the case!

Last week, I had the honor and privilege of visiting Israel, leading a delegation from the US Department of Commerce, State of New Jersey, and NYC to help stimulate businesses affected by the tragic events of October 7th. We had the Honor to be hosted by the President of Israel, Mr. Issac Herzog, who recognized the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerces efforts in using commerce as a uniter to build bridges between communities and countries. During our visit, we had the honor of gifting Israel's President with the Morris Katz Foundation Legacy award, as a symbol of our commitment to the words "Never Again."

Throughout our visit, we met with many leaders to discuss the challenges that Israel faces on the global platform. One of the most pressing issues that we discussed and tried to help Israel dig deeper into understanding, was the challenges faced with the world slowly and steadily turning against Israel and with pro-Hamas groups denying the atrocities and barbaric acts that occurred on October 7th.

How do we make sure the international community remembers and acknowledges the heinous acts of Hamas barbarism, including rapes, murders, and kidnappings, committed by Hamas to over 1400 men women and children? It is essential to remind the world and have them recognize that Israel is acting in self-defense against a terror group that has threatened to repeat the same atrocities on innocent civilians.

Israel has been engaged in a long-standing battle for its public image on the global stage. The country has often found itself at the center of criticism and condemnation, particularly in the wake of conflicts with Palestinian terror groups. Despite its efforts to defend itself and counter the misinformation spread by these murderous groups, Israel has struggled to effectively convey its message to the international community.

The use of human shields by Hamas has been conveniently ignored by the global media, with Hamas portraying the Palestinian Arabs as victims and the Jews as aggressors when in truth, the blood of their own people is on their own hands.

As a result, answer to why Israel has lost the PR war is the need to show the world what happened from an outsider's perspective.

Sadly the lopsided portrayal that is being shown reinforces a narrative of Israeli aggression and Palestinian victimhood, which ultimately shapes global perceptions of the conflict.

One of the key factors contributing to Israel's struggles in the realm of public relations is the pervasive narrative that is often perpetuated in the international media. Images of Palestinian Arab victims, particularly children (often children killed in other conflicts, but no one can tell), are often prominently featured, while the realities of daily life in Israel, which is marked by the constant threat of terrorist attacks, are often overlooked.

Furthermore, Israel's efforts to convey its message have often been overshadowed by the actions and rhetoric of its adversaries. Palestinian Arab terrorist groups, such as Hamas, have been adept at manipulating the media to their advantage, using baldfaced lies, propaganda and misinformation to shape global perceptions of the conflict. This has made it increasingly difficult for Israel to effectively counter these narratives and convey the complexities of the situation to the international community.

Moreover, Israel's own approach to public relations has also played a role in its struggles to win the PR war. The country has often focused on defending its actions and responding to allegations of wrongdoing, rather than proactively shaping its own narrative. This reactive approach has allowed its adversaries to dictate the terms of the debate, leaving Israel on the defensive and struggling to effectively convey its own message.

However, it is increasingly clear that more needs to be done to counter the misinformation and manipulation that has been spread by terrorist groups.

Israel must take a proactive approach to public relations, focusing on education and outreach to ensure that the international community understands the realities of the conflict. This includes highlighting the threat posed by terrorist groups, such as Hamas, and the impact of their actions on the lives of Israelis.

Furthermore, Israel must work to engage with diverse audiences, including younger generations who may be less informed about the history and complexities of the conflict. This requires a strategic and targeted approach to public relations, which focuses on conveying Israel's message in a compelling and relatable manner.

By taking a proactive and educational approach to public relations, Israel can work to counter the misinformation and manipulation that has been spread by its adversaries, and ultimately shape global perceptions of the conflict.

The world needs to be reminded of the atrocities committed on October 7th and the ongoing threats that Israel faces. The lack of effective PR strategy not only harms Israel’s reputation globally but also threatens the country’s security and the safety of its citizens. It is imperative that Israel takes proactive steps to address this issue and effectively communicate its stance to the international community from an outsider's perspective not assuming everyone knows…