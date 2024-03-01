Ariel Elmaliach, chairman of the community of Eli, spoke to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News at the scene of the attack at the gas station near Eli and emphasized that the terrorists identified a weak point and therefore attacked there for the second time.

"Unfortunately, we are suffering a second attack here in the last six months, despite the IDF’s hard work in the last four months, since the outbreak of the Swords of Iron War. In the last month the level of guarding and security at the station decreased and we very quickly experienced a serious incident with two more Israeli deaths, and this could have ended even worse,” he said.

"I appeal to the powers that be – if we want to win, we have to fight them – and continue the pressure that the army has exerted here in recent months. Then we won’t have terrorist attacks, stone throwing or shooting attacks," Elmaliach added.

MK Tzvi Sukkot told Arutz Sheva-Israel National News that precisely during the month of Ramadan Israel must act with a heavy hand in Judea and Samaria. "Ramadan 2024 must be remembered as the hardest Ramadan of all times for the Arabs here in the region. This must boomerang back on them. It is ridiculous that we are suffering terrorist attacks and Israel is considering how to make concessions for Ramadan. We need to bring back the checkpoints, carry out difficult operations inside the cities, collect the weapons and eliminate terrorism all over Judea and Samaria. This is an all-out war and we must break the misconception in Judea and Samaria as well."

Binyamin Regional Council Governor Israel Ganz added that "the terrorist is an officer in the Palestinian police and this strengthens our claims that the enemy is here and must be destroyed, and not trusted. Anyone who talks about a Palestinian police force that will protect the security of Israel is building the next threat to the existence of the state."

His deputy, Amichai Rahamim, said that the security forces should draw conclusions from the attack. "We need to strengthen our security and support the security forces so that they will continue to do their mission; to secure and strengthen security in our towns. We expect the government and the security forces to take active actions so that we do not fall into the same misconceptions as happened in the Gaza Strip."

Two civilians were murdered in the attack: Yitzhak Zeiger from Shavei Shomron, who managed to pull out his personal gun, but was shot by the terrorist before he could fire.

Zeiger volunteered with the police and served as an emergency medical medic in Psagot. He is the father of three children, and the grandfather of two grandchildren. He has lived in Psagot for 30 years.

The second victim in the terror attack at the Eli gas station is Uriya Hartum, 16, of Dolev, in the Binyamin Region. Uriya is a student at the yeshiva high school in Shomriya and is survived by his parents and five siblings.

His parents, Gadi and Naama Hartum, said, “Uriya was a good boy who was focused on doing the right thing. We were privileged to raise a saintly and holy soul.”

Ganz said of Hartum, “Uriya is an innocent teenager who was murdered just for being a Jew who lived in the Land of Israel.”