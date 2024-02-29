Uriya Hartum, 16, was identified as the second person who was murdered in the terrorist shooting attack at a gas station just outside Eli today (Thursday).

Uriya was a resident of Shomria in Binyamin. He leaves behind his parents and five siblings.

His parents Gadi and Naama said, "Oriya was a pure and upright boy. We were privileged to raise such a righteous and holy boy."

Binyamin Regional Council chairman Isrel Ganz said, "Uriya, a young and gentle boy was murdered only because he was a Jew living in the Land of Israel. The blood of Uriya that was spilled today will not be in vain - we will overcome and deepen our roots for him. We expect the defense forces and the army to beat the cruel enemy and its supporters until they are destroyed. The entire Binyamin embraces the dear family at this difficult time and strengthens the Dolev community."

Earlier this evening, Yitzhak Zeiger, 57, was named as the other Israeli who was murdered in the shooting outside Eli.

Zeiger volunteered with the police, with the ZAKA organization, and the Magen David Adom organization, and as a medic in the community of Psagot where he lived. He leaves behind his wife, three children, and two grandchildren.

Zeiger engaged in a shootout with the terrorist, but was slain by him.