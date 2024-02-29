It was cleared for publication that Yitzhak Zeiger, 57, is one of the two Israelis who were murdered in a terrorist shooting attack at a gas station at the entrance to Eli this afternoon (Thursday).

Zeiger volunteered with the police, with the ZAKA organization, and the Magen David Adom organization, and as a medic in the community of Psagot where he lived. He leaves behind his wife, three children and two grandchildren.

The terrorist came upon Zeigler while he was filling up his car at the gas station. Zeigler was able to draw his personal firearm and return fire, but was ultimately struck down by the attacker.

Samaria Regional Council chairman Yossi Dagan, a friend of the family, knocked on the door of the family home and delivered the bitter news to his wife Shlomit.

Dagan said, "My heart is full of endless sorrow. Yitzchak was a very dear friend, he loved people with all his soul. There is almost no organization in Israel that he did not volunteer for. He always did kindness in the community, would always stop the car, invite people, host them. He loved the country Israel, with all his heart, and was proud to livein Samaria. He loved his wife Shlomit with all his heart, he was the best neighbor he could be, and the most charming friend he could be."

ZAKA paid tribute to Zeiger and called him "a man of true kindness with all his heart and soul, one of the veterans of ZAKA volunteers in the Judea and Samaria district who dedicated his life for the honor of the dead and dedicated days and nights to ensure every Jew had a proper burial in Israel."

The shooter was neutralized by Aviad Gizbar, the owner of the Hummus Eliyahu restaurant at the Eli gas station.

"I was on a refreshing break from battle in Khan Yunis and came here to my place at Humus Eliyahu," said Gizbar adding that "the same terrorists who are in Gaza are the same terrorists who are here. Everywhere they want to destroy us."

Gizbar emphasized, "We must stand up straight, stop being pushed around. It’s time to understand that we are here, and we are here to stay. Stop with the slacking attitude. We must stand up straight, continue the construction. Let's raise our heads high."

He recounted the moments of the attack, "I heard gunshots, I was inside the hummus restaurant. I immediately understood that it was an attack. I shot one bullet so that the terrorist would realize that I was here. I signaled to him, I saw that he saw me and started charging in my direction."

He added, "I took position and shot him. We took him down. I continued scanning the area and saw that there were no other risks. That's how the incident ended."

The shooter was identified as Muhammad Manasra, a Palestinian Authority police officer affiliated with Fatah.

He served as a police officer, at a rank equivalent to major.

Manasara had two previous prison terms, and was last released from the Ofer prison in 2019, after serving a prison sentence for illegal carrying of arms.