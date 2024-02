A group of Israeli citizens demonstrating near the Erez crossing broke through a military checkpoint and crossed into the Gaza Strip.

The group reached a distance of about 500 meters in the northern Gaza Strip, while the IDF soldiers were present.

The soldiers evacuated the protestors from the area and transferred them to the Israel Police who were called to the site.

The protesters were marching in the area in memory of IDF soldier Harel Sharvit who fell in battle.