תיעוד מפעילות גדוד צבר במרחב זייתון דובר צה"ל

The combat team of the Tzabar battalion has been operating in recent weeks in the Zeitoun area in the northern Gaza Strip.

The soldiers located and destroyed attack shafts, terrorist infrastructures and trapped Hamas buildings, as well as launchers from which rockets were fired at the communities surrounding Gaza, and launchers with rockets ready for launch.

תיעוד מהשמדת מבנים ממולכדים ותשתיות טרור דובר צה"ל

During the attack, company commander in the Tzabar battalion, a combat officer in the Shaldag unit, Major Iftah Shahar and platoon commander in the Tzabar battalion, Captain Itai Seif, who led the battalion's fighting with courage and professionalism, were both killed.

During the attack, other soldiers were injured.

The battalion soldiers continued fighting, destroying the trapped location where the incident occurred and continued to raid other terrorist targets in the area.