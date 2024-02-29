זירת הפיגוע בכניסה לעלי צילום: TPS

Two people were murdered in a terrorist shooting attack at a gas station at the entrance to Eli in Binyamin this afternoon (Thursday), Magen David Adom reported.

According to the initial reports, there were one or two terrorists armed with an M-16 assault rifle. The attacker or attackers were neutralized.

Eli Settlement Committee Chairman Ariel Elmaliach said, "This is a serious attack. After the attack a year ago at the Eli gas station, another attack took place there. Now the security forces, together with the security coordinator of the settlement of Eli, are conducting searches on the spot. Unfortunately, the writing was on the wall."