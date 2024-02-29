The White House responded to the incident this morning (Thursday) in which dozens of Gazans were trampled as they swarmed trucks delivering humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

Calling the trampling a "serious incident," the US National Security Council stated that “the loss of innocent life and recognize the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, where innocent Palestinians are just trying to feed their families.”

It further stated that the incident “underscores the importance of expanding and sustaining the flow of humanitarian assistance into Gaza, including through a potential temporary ceasefire. We continue to work day and night to achieve that outcome.”

תיעוד: עשרות עזתים נפגעו בעת שבזזו סיוע הומניטרי דובר צה"ל

The IDF on Thursday reported that as aid trucks were brought into northern Gaza on Thursday morning, Gazan residents gathered around the trucks, acting violently and looting the supplies.

"Early this morning, during the entry of humanitarian aid trucks into the northern Gaza Strip, Gazan residents surrounded the trucks, and looted the supplies being delivered," the IDF confirmed. "During the incident, dozens of Gazans were injured as a result of pushing and trampling."

Palestinian sources have accused the IDF of carrying out a massacre and killing over 100 people. The IDF firmly denies these accusations and stated that an investigation determined that 10 people were struck by IDF fire as they approached the troops, and the rest of the casualties were people who were trampled by the crowd or struck by the trucks.