A middle school principal in Japan was fired after paying for a small coffee and taking a large one. In addition, he was arrested and lost his teaching license.

According to reports in the country, the principal, whose name was not published, did this at least seven times.

The prosecution in Japan decided not to file an indictment against him after he was arrested and interrogated.

As mentioned, the Ministry of Education in the country refused to pay him compensation fees, due to the fact that the dismissals were a result of theft, even of a small amount.

He made the coffee increase using an automatic machine, took advantage of it and poured himself a larger coffee worth $1.25 instead of $0.75.

After his dismissal, the principal stood before his students, apologized and said that his job was to set a personal example and he failed to do so.