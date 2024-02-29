A note bearing the name of the fictional British superspy James Bond has been found during renovations at a 400-year-old castle off the French coast, leaving historians wondering where it came from.

The note reads "007 James Bond, 26 Feb 1966. PS Secret agent. Don't tell anybody." It was signed by "E. A. Blampied" and also contained pages from a newspaper from February 23, 1966, potentially signifying that it has been in the castle for nearly six decades.

The paper was found inside a bottle hidden in a fireplace at Elizabeth Castle. The date on the note is approximately two months after the release of the fourth James Bond movie, Thunderball.

Historic preservation group Jersey Heritage took to Instagram to ask the public for help in determining the note's origins.

“We need your help to shed light on a mysterious note that was discovered when a fireplace was unblocked on the first floor of the Officers’ Quarters at Elizabeth Castle," the group wrote.

“However, we have no further information about the Blampied note!” it continued. “If you can help us to get to the bottom of the mystery, please DM us.”

It has been speculated that 'E.A. Blampied' may refer to Edmund Blampied, a famous artist from Jersey who passed away in August 1966, shortly after the note was allegedly written and left in the castle.