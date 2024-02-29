A survey conducted by the Anti-Defamation League's Anti-Semitism Research Center found that the number of Americans who hold antisemitic opinions has increased to 24 percent, a rise from 20 percent in 2022.

According to the data, 27 percent of Americans think it is acceptable, at least to some extent, for a close family member to support Hamas, and 24 percent of Americans have a friend or close family member who does not like Jews.

Overall, more than 42 percent of Americans have friends or family members who do not like Jews or who believe that it is socially acceptable for a close family member to support Hamas.

The study also confirmed that accepting conspiracy theories is one of the main predictors of antisemitic attitudes and beliefs.

Researchers found that one third (33 percent) of respondents agree, at least to some extent, with the statement that Israeli activists manipulate US national policy, and a little less (30 percent) believe that Israel controls the media, at least to some extent.