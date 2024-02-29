The Prince of Wales visited the Western Marble Arch Synagogue where he took part in conversations about the deeply troubling rise in antisemitism in the UK, and some of the invaluable work that is being carried out to combat this.

The Royal Family reports that the Prince received an overview of the Western Marble Arch Synagogue and the Jewish community it supports. He then met with Holocaust survivor Renee Salt, who told him her personal life story and explained the tragic consequences of antisemitism being allowed to go unchecked.

During his visit to the Synagogue, The Prince also met a number of young ambassadors from all backgrounds and faiths who have taken part in the Holocaust Educational Trust’s flagship ‘Lessons from Auschwitz’ project. The purpose of this project is to teach young people around the UK about the Holocaust and they visit the site of the former Nazi concentration and death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau.

After learning about the consequences of antisemitism, they become powerful advocates for ensuring that hatred is called out, wherever it is found. Ultimately, participants commit to share what they have learnt with their communities and become ambassadors, joining thousands of others across the UK.

His Royal Highness spoke to the young participants to hear what they have learned through the project and how they are sharing the lessons from the past with their peers and wider communities.

The Prince also spoke to students and young people who have themselves experienced antisemitism.