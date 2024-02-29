A storage room serving as a store in Bnei Brak went up in flames Thursday morning, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

Two people were injured at the scene.

Firefighters arriving at the scene worked to extinguish the flames, so as to prevent the fire form spreading to neighboring structures.

United Hatzalah reported, "United Hatzalah medical teams were called to Maharshal Street in Bnei Brak following reports of a fire in a store. The teams provided medical aid to two people, ages 30 and 70, who were injured by smoke inhalation. They are in good condition. Firefighting teams are operating at the scene."

The Fire and Rescue Services said that two firefighting teams rushed to the scene.

"Initial reports said that the fire was large and apparently sourced in a storeroom. Two aid teams were sent from the district's stations. As of this moment, no one was injured in the event."

Kikar Hashabbat noted that though Maharshal Street is a side street, it opens onto Bnei Brak's main thoroughfare, Rabbi Akiva Street, and the fire caused traffic congestion in the area.