MK Matan Kahana (National Unity) on Thursday morning responded to Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's (Likud) statement that he will not submit the Draft Law unless the entire emergency government agrees on it.

"Since October 7, the matter of enlistment is no longer a social or equality question, but an existential question," Kahana told 103 FM Radio. "There is no option but to add communities who were not part of the service."

He stressed, "The haredim have an historic opportunity to solve a years-long problem which has accompanied us since the founding of the State. We understand that we need a larger army."

"There is an opportune moment where the haredi community is drawing closer, and we need to utilize it to deal with this issue, which has accompanied us for years and which is tearing us apart from within," he added.

"We are not seeking fights, but to do what is right for the State of Israel, and that is that the haredim and Arabs share in the burden of service in the State of Israel."

When asked whether the matter of the Draft Law will lead to early elections, he said, "I also think that it is not right that we head towards elections tomorrow morning. In 2024 we do need to hold elections."