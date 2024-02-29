* Translation by Yehoshua Siskin ([email protected])

This is the new cover of Time Magazine: “The New Antisemitism”. In this edition Noah Feldman, a law professor at Harvard University, writes: “There is a crucial difference between Israel and Hamas. During the Hamas attack, terrorists raped women and murdered children with pre-meditated intent, while the Hamas charter calls for the annihilation of the Jewish state. Israel, on the other hand, acts against this terror, yet she is accused of genocide.”

Shining the spotlight on anti-Semitic lies about Israel is important, but it’s not our only mission.

Rabbi Dr Ari Berman, president of Yeshiva University, wrote about this as follows: *“It’s important to remember that the mission of the Jewish people is not to fight anti-Semitism. We fight against it but only for a higher purpose. That purpose is to be able to focus on enlightening the nations with a message of truth and lovingkindness as God commanded us to do, to elevate the world. We cannot allow ourselves to be identified solely with hatred and negative forces. Above all, we have a positive message to transmit.”