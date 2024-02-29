מעצר אחד המחבלים החשודים דוברות המשטרה

Two young men from Jerusalem's Arab neighborhoods and Shechem (Nablus) have been arrested on suspicions of contacting Hamas in order to receive money for terrorist attacks they had planned to execute.

At the beginning of the month, an ISA investigation began, with the participation of Jerusalem police, on suspicions of contacting a foreign agent and conspiring to commit acts of terrorism.

The investigation showed that the two contacted Hamas proactively over the past year before the war broke out. One of them wanted to create explosives, and searched how to do so online. As part of learning how to do so, he contacted a Hamas agent via Telegram.

He then shared his plans with his Palestinian Authority Arab cousin, and asked him to carry on the negotiations with Hamas while identifying himself as an organized terrorist cell intending to attack Israelis.

The PA Arab agreed and carried on the interaction with Hamas. They attempted to arrange for weapons and money to carry out shooting attacks along with the IED attack. They lost contact with Hamas when the war broke out.

With the conclusion of the investigation, a prosecutor's statement was filed against the two, and an indictment is expected to be filed against them Thursday.

Over the past two months, indictments were filed after investigations by the Jerusalem police and ISA against two groups of terrorists who supported ISIS in Jerusalem and who had planned to carry out terrorist attacks with IEDs. Over the last year, the police and ISA have stopped dozens of attacks and planned attacks of various kinds in the Jerusalem area.