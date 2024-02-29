On Wednesday night, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant spoke with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin about the progress of the war in Gaza.

Minister Gallant briefed the Secretary on the IDF's recent achievement in the destruction of dozens of kilometers of Hamas terror tunnels in Gaza.

During his briefing, the Minister reiterated the defense establishment's determination to continue operating until the removal of this threat, the destruction of Hamas battalions, the elimination of Hamas leadership and return of hostages.

In discussing the hostage crisis, Minister Gallant emphasized the importance of US leadership and international pressure to achieving a framework that will enable the return of hostages.

The parties also discussed the northern arena, with Minister Gallant detailing ongoing attacks conducted by Hezbollah on Israel’s northern communities. He stressed that the State of Israel will not tolerate threats against its citizens and violations of its sovereignty, and will take the measures required to ensure their security.

The Minister concluded the call by expressing his appreciation to the Secretary for his commitment to Israel’s security, and reflecting the Administration’s support and partnership.