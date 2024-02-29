תיעוד: חיסול מחבלים שאיימו על כוחות צה"ל בעזה צילום: דובר צה"ל

IDF troops are continuing to operate in Zaytun. Since Wednesday, the troops killed terrorists, destroyed tunnel shafts, and located numerous weapons. Two terrorist cells that fired at IDF troops were identified and an aircraft was directed to eliminate the cells.

In addition, three terrorists who used drones were identified entering a compound in the area, where they were eliminated by an IAF aircraft directed by the troops. The troops also located five rocket-launching pits.

Furthermore, two terrorists who fired at the forces were promptly eliminated by an aircraft. Troops also directed an additional aircraft to strike another terror operative.

In the central Gaza Strip, IDF troops killed several terrorists and located weapons over the past day. During one incident, the brigade's fire control center identified a terrorist cell approaching the ground troops and directed an aircraft to eliminate the cell.

In a separate incident, a terrorist that approached the troops was eliminated using a drone.

As part of IDF activity in Khan Yunis, the troops killed terrorists and dismantled terrorist infrastructure in the area. In one incident, the troops identified five terrorists. Coordination with the IAF led to a precise strike that eliminated the terror operatives.

Additionally, four terrorists who attempted to plant an explosive device were eliminated in an aircraft strike.