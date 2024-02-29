Former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman commented on social media about US President Joe Biden’s remarks on the hostage negotiations.

“I pray that the Israeli hostages come home now. And I am not in the room and can’t comment on the specifics of the negotiations,” he began.

“But as someone who has negotiated a thing or two on the global stage, I can say unequivocally that Joe Biden committed negotiating malpractice when he publicly predicted (in an ice cream shop) that there would be a hostage deal by the 'end of the weekend.'

“I hope his prediction comes true but for the leader of the free world to make such a prediction, he ups the bargaining position of Hamas which now sees itself in a position to determine whether the President comes across as a hero or a liar. Hamas should never hold that card — it will play it for all it can.”