US President Joe Biden underwent his annual physical on Wednesday morning at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, ABC News reported.

A written summary of the physical released Wednesday afternoon from Dr. Kevin O'Connor, the president's physician, said "the President feels well" and that the test "identified no new concerns."

"President Biden is a healthy, active, robust 81-year-old male, who remains fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief," said O’Connor.

Biden "continues to be fit for duty and fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations," the doctor said.

The summary said "the most notable interval history for this past year was the incorporation of Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) into the President's sleeping routine."

He noted that Biden has experienced symptoms consistent with sleep apnea in the past. "Given the importance of efficient sleep for anyone, but certainly for a senior executive, we revisited the issue this past spring, and conducted a formal sleep study. This study confirmed my suspicion that the President would benefit from optimizing his sleep efficiency with PAP," O'Connor said.

At an event early Wednesday afternoon, Biden gave reporters two thumbs-up and smiled when asked how his physical had gone, saying, "Everything's squared away."

"There's nothing different from last year," he said, adding "everything's great."

Biden’s previous physical was on February 16, 2023. O’Connor wrote at the time that Biden remains “healthy” and “vigorous” and is “fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency.”

There were no details about any kind of cognitive exam conducted by Dr. O'Connor.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre previously dismissed the idea of Biden taking a cognitive test during his physical, saying Dr. O'Connor does not believe it's "warranted because of just who [Biden] is as president of the United States and everything that he has to deal with."

She repeated as much on Wednesday, telling ABC News that "the president does not need a cognitive test."

When pressed on why the president's physician wouldn't administer a mental fitness test to quell concerns given all the scrutiny of his age, she said, "The doctor doesn't believe that he needs one ... if you look at what a clinical cognitive test actually is, it is a 15-minute appointment," adding that "every day" the president does work that is "more rigorous than it would be for any 15-minute clinical appointment."

Concerns about Biden’s age as he seeks a second term in office have been raised during the campaign. Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has advocated for presidential candidates to take cognitive tests, citing the age of Biden and her rival, former President Donald Trump, who is 77.

Earlier this month, Special Counsel Robert Hur, who was appointed to investigate the classified documents which were found at Biden's home and office last year, described Biden in a report as a "sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory".

The President later fired back at Hur and said, "I'm well-meaning and I'm an elderly man and I know what the hell I'm doing. I've been president. I put this country back on its feet. I don't need his recommendation."

"My memory is fine," Biden stressed. Moments later, however, he mistakenly referred to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi as the “President of Mexico”.