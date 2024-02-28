Comedian and actor Richard Lewis, remembered for his roles in shows like “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Anything but Love”, died on Wednesday at the age of 76.

Lewis’ publicist Jeff Abraham told CNN that the entertainer passed away “peacefully” at his home in Los Angeles on Tuesday night after having a heart attack.

In April of 2023, he revealed that he had been living with Parkinson’s disease.

Lewis’ representative said the comic’s wife, Joyce Lapinsky, thanked “everyone for all the love, friendship and support and asks for privacy at this time.”

Lewis was born on June 29, 1947, in Brooklyn, and was raised in Englewood, New Jersey. He was born into a Jewish family, but was not especially religious.

He made his first appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” in 1974, becoming a staple of the late-night comedy scene.

In the 1980s, Lewis starred opposite Jamie Lee Curtis in the sitcom “Anything but Love,” playing Prince John in Mel Brooks’ movie comedy “Robin Hood: Men in Tights” and branching out into drama as a struggling alcoholic in the 1995 film “Drunks.”

He played himself on “Curb Your Enthusiasm” opposite his friend Larry David.