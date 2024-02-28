The British government approved funding to provide extra security for lawmakers today (Wednesday) as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak warned that the country was descending into "mob rule" due to threats to politicians over the war between Israel and Hamas.

“There is a growing consensus that mob rule is replacing democratic rule. And we’ve got to collectively, all of us, change that urgently,” Sunak said during a meeting with police leaders. “We simply cannot allow this pattern of increasingly violent and intimidatory behavior which is, as far as anyone can see, intended to shout down free debate and stop elected representatives doing their job. That is simply undemocratic.”

The prime minister's comments come as the interior ministry announced 31 million pounds in funding to provide increased security for MPs and other politicians.

In addition, according to Sunak, a new Democratic Police Protocol will empower police to "protect our democratic processes from intimidation, disruption, from subversion."

The new directive also directs police to treat protests outside the homes of elective officials as intimidation.

Earlier,Reuters reported that a growing number of British politicians fear for their safety over their positions on the war between Israel and Hamas.

Reuters spoke to more than 10 British politicians who spoke on the condition of anonymity and said that they have been subjected to increasing abuse related to the war.

One Labor MP said that he began to fear for his safety within 10 minutes of expressing support for the State of Israel as he faced shouts and accusations from anti-Israel activists in his district.

Last week, the genocidal slogan 'From the River to the Sea,' along with other anti-Israel messaging, was projected onto the famous Big Ben clocktower, without any police reaction, in London during a Parliamentary debate on resolutions calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Parliamentary Speaker Lindsay Hoyle upended normal procedure during the session by allowing the largest parties to present their amendments to an SNP resolution calling for a ceasefire. Hoyle claimed later that he was motivated to do so by the threats MPs faced on the issue of the Israel-Hamas war, rather than dealing with the threats.