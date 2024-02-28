Hapoel Umm el Fahm is in the headlines again. After claiming that the team is a symbol of coexistence and refusing to allow one of its players to wear the uniform of the Palestinian national team in the Asian Soccer Championship, games held during the Swords of Iron War, Hapoel Umm el Fahm is once again in the headlines for mixing politics and sports.

On Wednesday night, during the soccer match between the local National League team and the champion and leader of the table Maccabi Haifa, the PLO flag was flown in the stands of the host team at the Peace Stadium in Umm El Fahm.

This may result in a penalty as the observer of the game saw it and is expected to note it in his report. The police forces present at the game entered the stands and took down the flag, and the game was later stopped when flares were thrown from the same stand by Umm El Fahm fans.