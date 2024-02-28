Barry Shaw is Senior Strategic Affairs Associate at the Israel Institute for Strategic Studies.

Do you know the story about Hans, the little Dutch boy who was raised by his parents that it is the duty of every citizen to protect the safety of their community?

Holland is a country at or slightly below sea level. That’s why they have what’s known as dikes, retaining walls that keep out the sea water to prevent flooding which would be disastrous for a country like Holland.

One day, walking along the dike, Hans spotted a growing puddle with a tiny hole where seawater was pouring in. Realizing that the sea could soon break the dike, Hans put his finger into the hole to stop the water flooding into his village and waited for help to come.

No one came. Hans was alone, defending his community, defending his country from being flooded.

When night came his worried family went to find him. They searched In the dark but didn’t find him until morning when they came across his unconscious body still with his finger in the hole to stop the mighty water from flooding in and drowning his people.

Tiny Hans became a hero for having saved his people from disaster.

Israel is that tiny Hans. We have our finger in the dike to stop our enemies from flooding in and destroying us.

Yet, while we are fighting to prevent ourselves from drowning under the Islamic rage that is loudly threatening to tear down our defenses, delusional Western democracies, whose countries are being flooded by the same enemy, are criticizing our efforts to survive this persistent deadly wave of hate.

Leading these blind nations is the Biden Administration followed by Britain under its Foreign Minister David Cameron, and the myopic French President Macron, who are ordering tiny Israel to take our finger out of the dike that prevents the deadly flood of Palestinian Arab haters and killers.

It was not by accident that Palestinian Hamas called their genocidal massacre of Jews on 7 October the Al Aqsa Flood.

As an example of the idiocy of the West, Sweden not only did not construct a dike when a flood of strangers came beating on their door. They pulled down their retaining walls and welcomed in a tsunami of culturally different foreigners, mainly from the Middle East.

They are now drowning in the bilge brought about by their critically damaging bad immigration policies. In Sweden, the water level is so bad, and getting worse, that they are drowning culturally, economically, and defensively.

The water level is so high they now have Hamas in their Parliament with a rising support base within their country.

The same goes for Britain, Australia, Canada, and even the United States.

No leader has their finger in their own dikes. Yet they are desperately trying to pull our finger out of ours.

Never! As in Never Again!

Just call me Hans in Hebrew and, no, I refuse to take my finger out of our dike.

Author of books including ‘Fighting Hamas, BDS & Anti-Semitism,’ ‘Israel Reclaiming the Narrative,’ BDS for Idiots,’ 1917 From Palestine to the Land of Israel,’ and ‘A Tale of Love and Destiny.’