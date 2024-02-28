In light of the success of the Shlav Bet program for the recruitment of haredi soldiers, through which over 1,000 haredim have so far been recruited into the IDF – 600 of them during the war (in addition to the recruitment of 540 soldiers for full regular service) – the Netzah Yehuda unit conducted a survey among the hundreds of recruits who joined the Shlav Bet program.

Data showed that 75% have served over one hundred days of reserve duty and provided immediate response to need in the Home Front Command and in a variety of IDF combat support positions.

Yossi Levy, head of the Netzah Yehuda unit said, "When we started recruiting for the Shlav Bet program, quite a few people were jeering and claimed that these are soldiers who will be able to say that they “did their part in regular IDF service,” but they will not be integrated into the reserve duty system at all. Results show that the haredim in the Shlav Bet program contributed and continue to contribute to the IDF. The contribution of the Shlav Bet program is very important to various positions in the IDF, whether they serve as drivers of heavy mechanical vehicles in Gaza, serve in various military units, infantry battalions, the Home Front Command, technological units, and even those who were involved in the removal of bodies during combat, as well as in many other positions that the army needs."

Officials from the Netzah Yehuda unit said that the Shlav Bet program for recruiting haredim is “producing good ambassadors in the haredi society, through very distinct support for the IDF on the haredi street, and that is why we are also seeing more and more people wearing uniforms walking around the haredi neighborhoods and cities, and being welcomed there.

"We are dealing with changing the social discourse within the haredi sector that will help in the future to integrate more and more young haredi people who are not studying Torah into the IDF," they noted.

They added, "We are encouraging the IDF and the Ministry of Defense to continue to expand this project, along with placing an emphasis on the full integration of haredim into meaningful combat service, together with great appreciation and recognition for Torah scholars."