Following the sirens sounded in the area of Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel early Wednesday morning, approximately 10 launches which crossed from Lebanon into northern Israel were identified.

The IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted a number of the launches.

In response, the IDF struck the sources of the fire in Lebanon.

A short while ago, IDF fighter jets struck a Hezbollah weapons storage facility and military structures in the area of Ramyeh in southern Lebanon.

Additionally, on Tuesday night, the IDF struck a Hezbollah weapons manufacturing site in the area of Khirbet Selm.