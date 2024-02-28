Singer Ishay Ribo performed this week in Boston for Jewish students from Harvard University, following the antisemitism they have experienced recently.

Outside, an anti-Israel demonstration took place, protesting Ribo's performance due to the Israel-Hamas war. Earlier, protesters had called to prevent the performance entirely.

ישי ריבו והסטודנטים היהודים שרים יח"צ

Both performances took place despite the threats, though the amplification company was switched, since the first company decided to boycott Ribo following the calls to prevent the performances from taking place.

ההפגנה מחוץ להופעה של ריבו יח"צ

In the ads, the protesters claim: "The staff at the hall where the concert is supposed to take place boycotted the event and an outside team was hired. Join us for the demonstration."

Ishay Ribo responds to the protesters and tells his Jewish fans that "We are ready for this concert. We are standing strong. We are coming with all our strength. To gain more strength together. To be happy together. I thank you for all your support, for your messages and your love. I hope that everything will be good. Am Yisrael Chai. I love you!"