Vasily Dubkov, the attorney for the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, was arrested by Russian authorities.

The arrest follows Navalny’s death in a Russian prison and the classification of other opponents of the Russian government as extremists.

Earlier this week, Navalny's spokeswoman stated that after his body was released, the family could not find a funeral home willing to host a service for him.

Last week, the British Foreign Ministry announced sanctions against the wardens of the prison where Navalny was held.

Six prison officials will be forbidden from entering Britain, and their assets have been frozen.

“It’s clear that the Russian authorities saw Navalny as a threat and they tried repeatedly to silence him. Those responsible for Navalny’s brutal treatment should be under no illusion – we will hold them accountable,” said British Foreign Minister David Cameron.