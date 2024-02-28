רותם גרינגליק זועמת על המפגינים מתוך האינסטגרם

Rotem Greenglick, sister of Captain (res.) Shaul Greenglick, who fell in battle in Gaza, on Tuesday clashed with leftist protesters at Habima Square in Tel Aviv.

At the demonstration, the leftists held signs reading, "We have blood on our hands," in protest of Gazan civilians' circumstances.

Greenglick fumed at the protesters' actions, and shared a video of the clash on social media, adding, "Today I sat at a picnic at the Habima park with my young daughter and friends who just now were released from reserve duty in an elite unit, and lost friends."

"In the middle of Habima Square, as our soldiers are fighting to protect the citizens' security and bring back the hostages, there was a protest by extremist Israelis in favor of the Gazans and against the State of Israel, and I just could not stand by and watch," she explained.

"My brother Shauli fell while protecting our nation and our land, and I just burned with the need to stand up and see who those protesters are, because this event greatly saddened me. The Gazans are not worthy of mercy so long as infants, women, young men, and the elderly of our nation are held hostage in the hands of barbarians who have lost all semblance of humanity."

"My brother, Shauli Greenglick, of blessed memory, and all of the heroic soldiers who were killed, sacrificed their lives to protect and defend us, and even you, the protesters!! May we be worthy of their sacrifice."