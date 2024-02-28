During joint ground and aerial activity in the Gaza Strip, eight significant terror targets were struck in an area from which rockets were fired toward the city of Ashkelon last night. Terror tunnel shafts and infrastructure used by terrorist operatives were also struck.

In western Khan Yunis, ground troops conducted targeted raids on compounds, and located weapons and military equipment. In one operation, the troops killed five terrorists by firing a precise missile at a vehicle the terrorists were driving in. Furthermore, IDF fighter jets struck two military compounds and killed terrorists located inside the compounds.

IDF Paratroopers killed a number of terrorists with sniper fire. In addition, IDF troops in the Givati Brigade identified two terrorists and directed an aircraft to kill the terrorists.

Furthermore, in Khan Yunis, IDF troops in the 98th Division directed an IDF fighter jet that struck terrorists in a military compound who were preparing to ambush the troops. Following the strike, secondary explosions were identified, indicating that additional weapons in their possession were present in the compound.

In the central Gaza Strip, IDF troops are continuing to operate in Zaytun. Over the past day, IDF troops killed a number of terrorists and located weapons in the area. The forces identified a terrorist cell that was eliminated by an IDF helicopter.