Dear Beloved Son-

I’m writing you this letter today because I wanted to tell you that I love you and wanted to explain why I wasn’t able to be closer to you over the years. Now that you are all grown up, I hope you’ll understand and forgive me for not being a better dad. Let me give you some background so you have a better perspective.

Before you were born it was a complicated time, a very difficult time- not just for me, but for the whole world. Things were in upheaval; I was under lots of pressure in my personal life. Without getting into too much detail, I’ll just say that I wanted you very much and then things happened very quickly and you were born in an unexpected way. It was quite a shock to me when I heard about your birth- totally unexpected for others as well. For sure I was happy, overjoyed, but no one saw it coming and I was essentially unprepared.

When you were born a lot of people laughed at you and later, they bullied you in school. They called you names and questioned your lineage. But no matter what, I was always proud of you and supported you from afar. I always felt I had the responsibility to support you.

Obviously coming to live with you was out of the question- I had a prestigious job, I was well established in my community and people needed me here. I couldn’t leave it all to take care of you, but I always loved you.

Whenever I had vacation time, I did my best to come and visit- at least a few times every couple of years. I also realized that when you were growing up you were struggling financially, so I made sure to send you generous checks whenever I could.

Whatever I did, I did it out of love for you, my boy, and if you feel that I could’ve done more, I’m sorry. Please forgive me.

I know it mustn’t have been easy growing up on your own under such difficult circumstances without me next to you, but I see now that you have grown up into a fine young adult- smart, mature, strong, responsible, and especially courageous. I’m proud to have supported you all these years.

And you know what, hopefully soon, when the Messiah comes, Ill pack my bags and come live with you too, but until then, know that you have my love and full support, always.

Love,

Your Dad

Dear Dad,

Thank you for your letter. I totally understand where you are coming from. You had important reasons to stay back where you were. I really appreciate your monthly checks that helped me get by for many years.

You’re right, it wasn’t easy raising myself and I still have to fight to keep going. But don’t worry Pops- in the end it worked out fine. I don’t need your checks anymore. I've built quite a nice life for myself here.

I just want you to know one thing Dad. I know you love me and I really appreciate your support, but more than anything I want you here with me.

Remember all those magic moments that we had together when you came for vacation? Why wouldn’t you want that to last forever? I know it's more complicated than that, but why couldn’t you just try?

I suspect the reason you wrote this letter now is that you heard what happened to me recently this past October. I know you feel my pain and I know you feel guilty that I have to go through this on my own, but don’t feel guilty Dad. That's not the issue. Just come and stay with me. I’m waiting for you.

Love,

Your son