The IDF Spokesperson's Unit on Wednesday morning cleared for publication the names of two soldiers who fell in battle in Gaza.

Major Iftah Shahar, 25, from Moshav Paran, fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

Captain Itai Seif, 24, from Yerucham, fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

Both of them served in the Givati Brigade.

In addition, seven other soldiers from the Givati Brigade were seriously injured in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

The seven were evacuated to the hospital for medical treatment, and their families were notified.

Shahar is the fourth resident of the Central Arava Regional Council who has been killed since the start of the Swords of Iron war.

He is survived by his parents, Yehuda and Efrat, and his siblings Arnon, Noga and Oded.

Seif was a graduate of the AMIT Belevav Shalem Yeshiva high school in Yerucham, which issued a statement in which it expressed condolences over Seif’s death.