Tamir Hayman, former head of the Military Intelligence Directorate, said in an interview on Reshet Bet radio on Tuesday that after Operation Guardian of the Walls, he wanted to eliminate Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

"As the head of the Military Intelligence Directorate, I thought it was right to eliminate this man. What exactly happened there and how were the decisions made and why was it not carried out in the end? There are a thousand and one operational and other considerations that should be investigated by a commission of inquiry," said Hayman.

"We need to look into not only October 7, but to look back, at the intelligence concept, at what are the key components that brought us to this place," he added.

On the situation in the north, he said that "we are in an escalation in the last few days that allows us freedom to do things that we have not done before".

"We see the IDF operating at the greatest depth, far beyond any red line that Hezbollah has set in the past, and destroying sensitive sites there, in perhaps the most sensitive place for Hezbollah from an internal political point of view - the Baalbek area in the Lebanon Valley."

"Hezbollah is reacting accordingly, we saw today its attempt to escalate, but it also creates an opportunity because it allows the IDF to thwart those elements of threat that may enable a future attack by Hezbollah. A future threat is simply being neutralized here, such as the killing of commanders of the Radwan Force."