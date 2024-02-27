At 8 pm the voting rate was 45%, in comparison to previous elections in 2018 where the rate was 53% at the same time.

The highest percentages of voting were recorded in Sajur (80%), Kafr Manda (78%) and the Gilboa regional council (70%).

In the larger cities, the leaders are: Bnei Brak (51%), Ashdod (39%), Tel Aviv - Jaffa (35%), Haifa (33%), and Be'er Sheva (31%).

Throughout the day, the police responded to several incidents and arrested 18 suspects and opened 62 cases of election fraud, threats and violence.

The police arrested a Beit Shemesh resident in his 20s, on suspicion of election bribery in the city. An investigation revealed that the suspect, who is an activist on behalf of a party contesting in the elections for mayor of Beit Shemesh, gathered votes from voters who chose not to vote, in return for payment for their vote.

In Bnei Brak, the police arrested a 37-year-old man who came to vote at the polling station and identified himself using an identity card that apparently did not belong to him.