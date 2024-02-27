Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded this evening (Tuesday) to US President Biden's claims that the right-wing makeup of Israel's current government is costing the Jewish State international legitimacy and that Israel's survival depends on the

"Since the beginning of the war, I have been leading a political campaign whose purpose is to curb the pressures intended to end the war before its time, and on the other hand also to gain support for Israel," Netanyahu said.

"We have significant successes in this area, because today the Harvard-Harris poll published in the United States shows that 82% of the American public supports Israel. That means four out of five citizens in the United States support Israel and not Hamas," he noted.

"This gives us further strength to continue the campaign until complete victory," Netanyahu said.

In an interview on NBC's “Late Night with Seth Meyers” Monday night, Biden said, "Israel has had the overwhelming support of the vast majority of nations. If it keeps this up with this incredibly conservative government they have, and [National Security Minister Itamar] Ben-Gvir and others… they’re going to lose support from around the world, and that is not in Israel’s interest."