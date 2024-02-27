A survey conducted online within the United States by the Harris Poll and HarrisX from February 21-22 among 2,022 registered voters found majority support for Israel in its war against Hamas.

More than 80% of those polled support Israel in the war and close to 70% say that they believe that Israel is trying to avoid civilian casualties.

Poll results Courtesy: The Harris Poll and HarrisX

Another question in this survey related to the favorability of state institutions. Only 5% claimed that Hamas was a favorable institution, while a majority (54%) claimed that Hamas is a "very unfavorable" institution.