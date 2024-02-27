Defense Minister Yoav Gallant today (Tuesday) held two dedicated situational assessments ahead of the Muslim month of Ramadan, which he warned Hamas and its Iranian masters are attempting to take advantage of.

Gallant said that “Hamas’s main goal is to take Ramadan, with an emphasis on the Temple Mount and Jerusalem, and turn it into the second phase of their plan that began on October 7. This is the main goal of Hamas, it is being amplified by Iran and Hezbollah.”

“We must not give Hamas what it has not been able to achieve since the beginning of the war and converge the combat fronts," he said.

The Defense Minister also warned against “irresponsible statements from people who are supposed to be responsible,” in an apparent reference to right-wing ministers who are calling for restrictions on Muslim access to the Temple Mount during Ramadan such as National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Gallant's statements come as US President Joe Biden said that Israel has agreed not to engage in military operations in Gaza during Ramadan.