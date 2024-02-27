The Hezbollah terrorist organization would cease shelling northern Israel if fellow terrorist organization Hamas reaches a ceasefire agreement with Israel, sources familiar with Hezbollah told Reuters Tuesday.

According to the report, Hezbollah would abide by a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas even if the ceasefire agreement is temporary and not permanent.

"The moment Hamas announces its approval of the truce, and the moment the truce is declared, Hezbollah will adhere to the truce and will stop operations in the south immediately, as happened the previous time," one of the two sources claimed.

Hezbollah began attacking northern Israel immediately after Hamas massacred over 1,200 people and took over 240 hostages on October 7. Thousands of rockets and missiles have been launched at Israeli communities in the ensuing months, forcing the evacuation of tens of thousands of Israelis from their homes in the north.

Both Hamas and Hezbollah are proxies of Iran, which provides them with training, weapons, and funding.

Earlier, Reuters reported that Hamas is examining a proposal for a ceasefire which would see the release of both civilian hostages held in Gaza and convicted terrorists, Reuters reported.

The report quoted a senior source involved in the indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas.

The draft of the deal states that in the first stage, which will last 40 days, civilian hostages will be released at a ration of one hostage in exchange for ten convicted terrorists.

Other sections include a complete bilateral cessation of the fighting, cessation of Israel's intelligence gathering for a period of eight hours each day, the release of 40 Israeli hostages: women, minors under 19, and elderly over age 50 years, and ailing, in exchange for convicted terrorists who will not be re-arrested, the source told Reuters. A total of 40 hostages' and 400 terrorists would be included in the deal.

In addition, those Gazans displaced from their homes other than men of military age, will be able to gradually return to northern Gaza and with the beginning of the implementation of the first stage of the deal, Israel will remove its military forces from densely populated areas in Gaza.

On Monday, Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant promised that Gazans will not return to northern Gaza until all hostages are freed.