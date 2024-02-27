Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara went on Tuesday evening to vote at a polling station in Jerusalem.

Head of the opposition, MK Yair Lapid, responded saying, "Here are two more people who believe that there is no problem holding elections even during these times."

Later Lapid tweeted again about the elections and called on the residents of Jerusalem to go and vote due to low turnout.

Lapid wrote, "Jerusalemites! Run to the polling stations! The voting numbers in the city are very low, which will give ultra-Orthodox ruling power in the city council. Go vote for Yosi Havilio and the Jerusalem Union (Ha'ihud Ha'yerushalmi) list."

Lapid's tweet comes after Ben Caspit warned the residents of Jerusalem about the ultra-Orthodox who "are flocking in droves" into the city.

"The ultra-Orthodox in Jerusalem are flocking in droves. The secular and national religious have gone to the beach," wrote Ben Caspit, adding that "this may be the day you will regret for the next five years, and this is true for other places in the country as well."