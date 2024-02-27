US President Joe Biden claimed that the right-wing makeup of Israel's current government is costing the Jewish State international legitimacy.

In an interview on NBC's “Late Night with Seth Meyers” last night (Monday), Biden said, "Israel has had the overwhelming support of the vast majority of nations. If it keeps this up with this incredibly conservative government they have, and [National Security Minister Itamar] Ben-Gvir and others… they’re going to lose support from around the world, and that is not in Israel’s interest."

The US President further implied that Israel's future depends on its acquiescence to his administration's efforts to quickly create a Palestinian state in the aftermath of the Hamas massacre of October 7.

According to Biden, the “only way Israel ultimately survives… here’s the deal, they also have to make up, take advantage of an opportunity to have peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians who are being used as pawns by Hamas.”

Addressing the negotiations for a hostage deal and temporary ceasefire, he stated, “I think that if we get that temporary ceasefire, we’re going to be able to move in a direction where we can change the dynamic.”