IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari participated today (Tuesday) in the World Zionist Organization's emergency conference on the challenges facing the Jewish people at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem.

Hagari was asked about the whereabouts of Yahya Sinwar, the leader of the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza and one of the masterminds of the massacre of October 7. Sinwar has been in hiding since Israel launched a military campaign in Gaza in response to the massacre.

"I don't think the question is where the target is, we will get to him dead or alive. However long it takes we will do it. We are gathering our intelligence, we are doing many things, taking risks and it will happen." Hagari responded.

500 Jewish leaders from 38 countries around the world attended the conference, which is meant to develop strategies facing world Jewry in the aftermath of the October 7 massacre, including the massive rise in antisemitic incidents globally.