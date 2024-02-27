The Hamas terror group is examining a proposal for a ceasefire which would see the release of both civilian hostages held in Gaza and convicted terrorists, Reuters reported.

The report quoted a senior source involved in the indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas.

The draft of the deal states that in the first stage, which will last 40 days, civilian hostages will be released at a ration of one hostage in exchange for ten convicted terrorists.

Other sections include a complete bilateral cessation of the fighting, cessation of Israel's intelligence gathering for a period of eight hours each day, the release of 40 Israeli hostages: women, minors under 19, and elderly over age 50 years, and ailing, in exchange for convicted terrorists who will not be re-arrested, the source told Reuters. A total of 40 hostages' and 400 terrorists would be included in the deal.

In addition, those Gazans displaced from their homes other than men of military age, will be able to gradually return to northern Gaza and with the beginning of the implementation of the first stage of the deal, Israel will remove its military forces from densely populated areas in Gaza.

On Monday, Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant promised that Gazans will not return to northern Gaza until all hostages are freed.

The source told Reuters that the plan also stipulates that Israel will commit itself to allowing 500 trucks of humanitarian aid into Gaza each day, and provide 200,000 tents and 60,000 mobile housing units. Israel will also allow the rebuilding of Gaza's hospitals and bakeries, and the entry of fuel tanks, of an amount yet to be decided.

The report added that Israel will allow heavy mechanical engineering equipment in order to remove the debris, and Hamas will commit to not using this equipment against Israel.

Negotiations regarding the second stage of the hostage deal, in which the other hostages (soldiers and missing) will be released, will be conducted separately and unconnected to the first stage.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has said that Israel agreed not to engage in military operations in Gaza during Ramadan.