Students attempting to achieve ordination as rabbinical judges told Arutz Sheva - Israel National News how they are not being given leniencies in the testing process despite having been required to report for reserve duty.

“I was to take one of the most significant tests for ordination as a judge, known as Choshen C,” said one student. The name reflects the book Choshen Mishpat (Breastplate of Judgement), considered a foundational work in Jewish monetary law. “On October 7th, I was conscripted to reserve service for approximately 100 days, and in two months, I must return for at least another month.”

“Needless to say, the significant amount of reserve duty makes it difficult for me to prepare properly for the test. I have friends who were conscripted for 130 days, and others who are still in active service.”

The student requested that the Chief Rabbinate of Israel show consideration for him and his friends. “We ask that the Chif Rabbinte could show consideration for those in reserve service above a certain amount of time, allowing us to be tested as we planned and not obliged us to study for another year and delay supporting our families in a dignified manner due to our reserve service.”

“The best way for them to account for this would be to award bonus points. Passing the test requires a grade of 70, such that if a certain amount of bonus points were awarded, that could do significant good. Another option is to give us more discretionary questions. The tests for ordination as a judge required one to answer 13 out of 18 questions, and so another option would be to allow us to answer only 11 out of 18. I presume it is possible to find other solutions. We request that there be a plan to allow us to pass the tests better, and not as we feel now, if we are going to pay a serious price for our reserve service.”

Representatives of the Chief Rabbinate told Arutz Sheva - Israel National News that there would be no dispensations granted for students who were in extended reserve service due to the war.