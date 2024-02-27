Israel has significantly reduced the amount of aid transferred to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). Israel Hayom reports that the majority of aid is currently being transferred to other organizations.

Israel's Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) reports that 52% of the food being sent into Gaza is being transferred to the World Food Program, 34% to UNRWA, and the rest to other aid organizations.

A security source stated that the data are not incidental, and show the Israeli intention to reduce UNRWA's part in running civilian life in Gaza to the greatest possible extent.

The call to replace UNRWA has been joined by dozens of public figures and experts, and was raised Monday in a conference held near the UN headquarters in Geneva under the title, "The International Summit for a Future Beyond UNRWA."

A group of experts and members of parliament from around the world emphasized that it is not only possible to replace UNRWA but necessary to achieve a lasting peace.

Zlatko Zigic, a former senior member of the UN International Organization for Migration, stated that the humanitarian problem in Gaza is relatively minor as compared to other crises in the world and that there are other organizations that can take over from UNRWA. As one example, he cited that other eight organizations delivered assistance to approximately 8 million individuals in Sudan within months.

Shahar Ayalon, Israel's ambassador to UN organizations, added that the UN has for some time not answered Israel's complaints about UNRWA. He stated that Israel has told everyone possible about the problems with UNRWA for years, and that as early as 2011, Israel had sent the names of UNRWA workers connected to Hamas to the United Nations, but that the workers had still not been fired. He emphasized that he does not understand how Israel should continue to work with UNRWA in light of what Israel knows about the organization and its involvement in the October 7th massacre.