The Pentagon on Monday released the results of a 30-day review that found no attempt to hide Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s secret hospitalizations in December and January, effectively absolving officials of any wrongdoing, The Hill reported.

A brief, unclassified summary of the review found that processes could be improved, but also said that “nothing examined during this review demonstrated any indication of ill intent or an attempt to obfuscate” the transfer of authority during Austin’s hospitalizations.

The rest of the review, which was carried out by Defense Department (DOD) officials, remains classified.

Ausin was hospitalized in January in order to undergo treatment for cancer. The Secretary of Defense came under fire for that hospitalization, as the Pentagon kept it not just from the public, but also from the White House – including President Joe Biden himself – and Congress.

In addition, it was reported that, when Hicks began assuming some of Austin’s responsibilities on January 2, not even she knew that it was because Austin was hospitalized.

The three-page summary released on Monday claims Austin’s staff was limited in several “significant ways” in failing to share information, including by medical privacy laws and staff “hesitant to pry or share any information that they did learn” due to privacy reasons.

The report also claims that because Austin’s medical situation remained in flux, “timely secured communications could not be assured.”

While Austin entered the hospital on January 1, je did not inform the White House or Hicks of the situation until January 4.

Congress and the public, meanwhile, did not learn Austin had been hospitalized until January 5, drawing sharp criticism from lawmakers and the press.

Some prominent Republicans have called for Austin to be removed from his job in wake of the saga. Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-MT) said he would be introducing articles of impeachment against Austin.

Austin is set to testify Thursday before the House Armed Services Committee about the events around his hospitalization.