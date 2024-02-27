US President Joe Biden told reporters in New York on Monday that he hopes a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that would allow for hostages to be released can take effect by early next week.

Asked when he hoped such a deal could be finalized, Biden replied, “Well I hope by the beginning of the weekend. The end of the weekend. My national security adviser tells me that they’re close. They’re close. They’re not done yet. My hope is by next Monday we’ll have a ceasefire.”

Earlier on Monday, media outlets in France reported that the parties will soon meet again to promote a quick deal for the release of the Israeli hostages being held in Gaza by the Hamas terrorist organization.

According to the report, the parties will meet once more in Qatar with the talks taking place through the mediation of France. French President Emmanuel Macron himself is expected to take part in the talks.

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera reported on Monday that the clauses of the draft agreement that Israel agreed to at the Paris summit include the gradual return of displaced Gazans to the north of the Strip, increasing the entry of aid and shelters to the Strip, as well as the entry of heavy equipment. The report also said that Israel offered to move its forces out of densely populated areas and stop flights for 8 hours a day.

According to the report, Israel agreed to the release of 400 Palestinian Arab prisoners, including some defined as “heavy prisoners”, in exchange for the release of 40 Israeli women and elderly men who are held by Hamas in Gaza.