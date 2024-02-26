Israel on Monday submitted a report to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at The Hague.

The report follows an order by the ICJ to submit within a month a report on all provisional measures ordered, stating what actions have been taken to comply with the provisional measures. The report will be communicated to South Africa.

In its report, Israel refers to its operations in Gaza, noting that these operations are in accordance with international law and the laws of war, Kan News reported.

A source in the Prime Minister's Office confirmed that the report was submitted and that it detailed the issues of humanitarian aid, the independence and actions of the top law and justice enforcement system officials in actions and problematic statements, and a response to claims that the officials' statements fall under the category of incitement.

The decision to submit the document to the ICJ was made despite the denial of the court's authority to discuss the matter, following the special discussion held by Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Professor Malcolm Shaw, the British legal expert who is representing Israel at the ICJ, recommended that Israel submit the document, since Israel's claims are strong and it is important that they be heard in an international forum.