Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the Palestinian Authority's information chief, criticized the plan presented by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu for post-war Gaza, saying that the plan is invalid, and attempts to bring the "occupation" back to Gaza and to displace local residents.

Netanyahu presented the plan for the Diplomatic Security Cabinet's approval this week. It includes the dismantling of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), the complete demilitarization of Gaza, and the transfer of civil services and responsibility for public order to local authorities that are not connected with states or organizations that support terrorism.

Abu Rudeineh further stated that the plan shows the world that Netanyahu intends to continue his "aggression" against Gaza and has already made the decision to attack Rafah, despite international demands that the war end.

He described the war as the mass destruction of "Palestinian brethren in Gaza," attempts to "exile the Palestinians," and a lack of a political future that will bring destruction to the entire region.

Abu Rudeineh also called for the American administration to take serious steps to stop the Israeli "insanity" and force Israel to stop its "aggression." He likewise noted that continued American support is what encourages Israel to increase its "aggression and crimes" against the "Palestinian people."