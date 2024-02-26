Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir spoke at the Arutz Sheva - Israel National News Jerusalem Conference and claimed that there is currently no plan to disband the government.

“I have values and I fight for my values, I did not come to keep anyone's seat warm,” he said. “I did not come here to topple the government, and to the contrary, I do many things for which I feel a sense of purpose. I have boundaries, I said them once and there is no reason to repeat them. I have values and I am fighting for them.”

“If there is to be no war, I will have serious trouble staying in the government. It seems that our determination has had an effect. We have had enough of begging for all sorts of empty agreements, and enough searching for them. Hamas needs to get down on their knees. How? It's very simple - first of all, there will be no fuel. I am sad that I am the only one in the cabinet who voted against allowing goods to be moved through Kerem Shalom. Humanitarian concessions should only come in exchange for other humanitarian concessions.”

He added, “Otzma Yehudit is the only one that voted against the previous deal. Negotiating with them was a mistake. I think that the resolution needs to be crushing them, not talking with them. There is a difference between opposing a process and leaving the government.”

“The government will finish its term only if the war is carried out to the end. If there is to be no war, I have not joined the government to be a figurehead or simply check a box. The Prime Minister knows exactly what my boundaries are, and for what reasons I will leave the government.”